WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

