WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.