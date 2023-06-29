WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

