Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 87,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 597,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 454.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

