WEMIX Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $214.93 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,674,763 coins and its circulating supply is 313,795,763 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,646,068.7698979 with 313,764,059.3025094 in circulation.

