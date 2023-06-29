Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 3,550 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,905. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

