Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.35. 1,415,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,250. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

