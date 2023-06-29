Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 146,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,550. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

