Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,080 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 1,660,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

