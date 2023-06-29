Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $512.47. The company had a trading volume of 341,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

