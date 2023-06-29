Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 427,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

