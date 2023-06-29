Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 170,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 13.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,772. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

