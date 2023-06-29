Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,038. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

