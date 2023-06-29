Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 36,080 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,080 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MKC traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.22. 1,660,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,124. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.