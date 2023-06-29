Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 480 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.69. 425,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.