Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 178,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,127. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.