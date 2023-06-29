Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.51 on Thursday, reaching $386.74. 1,044,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.65 and its 200-day moving average is $366.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $366.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

