Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,243,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

WERN stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.