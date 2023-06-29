Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $10.52. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 39,708 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
