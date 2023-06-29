Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Down 1.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.83. Approximately 11,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.73.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

