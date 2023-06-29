WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. WildBrain traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 24405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

In related news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,603.04. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$293.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

