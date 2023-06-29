Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.