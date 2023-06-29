William Blair Begins Coverage on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $990.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

