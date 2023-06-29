Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 22,500 i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 21,699,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after acquiring an additional 95,208 shares during the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth $57,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,017,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 782,428 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,295,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 1,338,768 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX remained flat at $2.07 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Profile

(Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

