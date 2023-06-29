Windsor Group LTD Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 74,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

