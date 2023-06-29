Windsor Group LTD Makes New $294,000 Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,329.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

