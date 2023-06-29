WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 77,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 64,304 shares.The stock last traded at $30.23 and had previously closed at $30.80.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $640.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

