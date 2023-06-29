Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,493,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,062,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

