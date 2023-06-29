Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 0.07% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,728,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 596.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 621,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 532,354 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $9,003,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,915,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.27 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

