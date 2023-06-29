Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 457.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Beam Global worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Price Performance

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beam Global Company Profile



Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

