Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stock Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 85.8% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 298,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Trading Up 4.3 %

PTLO opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.00. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

