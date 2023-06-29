Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

