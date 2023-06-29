Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.