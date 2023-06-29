XRUN Hits 1-Day Volume of $67,457.49 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, XRUN has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $67,457.49 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

