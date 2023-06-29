Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

