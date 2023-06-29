Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $29.67 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $484.43 million and approximately $25.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $29.67 or 0.00097174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

