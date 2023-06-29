Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 117,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 505,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

