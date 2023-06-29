Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 692,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 108.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

