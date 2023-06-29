Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lowered by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

