1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates Initiates Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reissued by investment analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.00. 647,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

