10,143 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

