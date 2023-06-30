1,103 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

CDW stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.42. 105,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

