1,353 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 517,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,486. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

