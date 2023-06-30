158 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 126.1% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,019,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,938,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $248.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.