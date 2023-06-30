17,212 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Keene & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 310.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,274. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $536.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

