20,250 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 633,190 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

