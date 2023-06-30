22,800 Shares in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $34,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,852 shares of company stock worth $441,536. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

