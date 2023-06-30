24,788 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

