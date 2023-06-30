3,356 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS MOAT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $79.08. 811,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

