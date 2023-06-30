4,215 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

HLT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.96. 504,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,953. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

